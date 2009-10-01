Kanye West, Lady Gaga Tour Cancelled

Crazy, breaking news! The much-anticipated Kanye West and Lady Gaga tour has been officially cancelled. No news as to what exactly happened, or precisely why, but perhaps Kanye has been fearing angry Taylor Swift fans storming the stage?

The tour promoter insists that full refunds will be issued.The dates had been announced only a few days ago.

The name of the tour was going to be called “Fame Kills.” Must we even point out the irony in that? No word on what’s next for our favorite pseudo-tranny stunt queen Lady Gaga.