Kanye West and Lady Gaga Release Tour Teaser Video

Kanye West and Lady Gaga are soon to embark on their “Fame Kills” tour and have released this video teaser to ummm… Okay several things came to mind and none of them were, “to entice you to buy tickets.” I was thinking more along the lines of, “released this video teaser to get fired from your place of business for watching material not suitable for work.”

Meanwhile, the video (below) is below and it basically is semi-nude writhing and– are Kanye’s hands? Iis Lady Gaga? After watching this cryptic video, I’m half expecting my phone to ring and a raspy voice to tell me I have seven days to live, like in The Ring…

Fame Kills from kwest on Vimeo.