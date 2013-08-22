Watch Kanye West Open Up To Kris Jenner About Kim Kardashian: “I Love This Woman”

https://www.youtube.com/ZenRuLSVK9A

With all the hype surrounding Kanye West‘s interview on the season finale of Kris Jenner‘s talk show “Kris” that’s airing tomorrow, it’s only fitting that a preview clip was released today to drum up even more publicity. And truthfully, it didn’t disappoint.

The notoriously press-wary West, who recently expressed his distaste for the media by beating the crap out of a photographer at the airport, spoke candidly to Jenner about Kim Kardashian and their daughter North West.

Naysayers have been skeptical about the KimYe pairing from the start, insisting that it’s all for show. But the 36-year-old insists that’s not the case.

“I could have people say, ‘This is going to damage your credibility as an artist or designer.’ And I say, you know, I don’t care. I love this woman,” he exclaimed. Despite his hatred for all the paparazzi that swarm the Kardashian clan, he manages to make it work. “I love this person, and she’s worth it to me,” he admitted sweetly. “Kim is my joy. She brought my new joy into the world.”

Nabbing West for the exclusive sit-down was a major coup for Jenner, and given the buzz that’s building up to tomorrow (and the alleged reveal of a picture of North), we wouldn’t be surprised if the show gets picked up. Never doubt the power of Yeezy!

Watch the video above and let us know—was it totally cute, or cringeworthy? Also, be sure to tune into “Kris” tomorrow at 11 a.m. EST on FOX to see the entire episode!