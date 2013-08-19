Kanye West To Appear on Kris Jenner’s Talk Show To Chat About North West: Report

Although reviews for Kris Jenner‘s new talk show “Kris” have been relatively abysmal, her celebrity status and well-connected family guarantee her some seriously major guests—which will include Kanye West. To end the show’s six-week trial run with a bang, West reportedly filmed an episode today that will air on Friday, August 23.

According to Us Weekly, the notoriously press-shy 36-year-old rapper (and father of Jenner’s daughter Kim Kardashian‘s baby North West) will be “really bringing it” and will cover everything from life from his new offspring to his relationship with Kardashian. Oh, and what’s more is that Yeezy will allegedly briefly show a photo of the baby! We guess Vogue didn’t pan out after all.

Viewers eagerly awaited seeing a glimpse of Kardashian or North during the season, as Jenner repeatedly hinted that she had some major surprises in store. The closest we got was a video message of Kardashian from the neck up, who stated, “Hi Mom, I just wanted to say congratulations on your new show. I’m sorry I couldn’t be there in person but I’m just loving life at home too much right now. I watch you every single day. You are so amazing, you really were born to do this. I just wanted to say I love you and have an amazing show.”

Although Kardashian has been holed up since North’s birth in June, she seems to be slowly slinking back into the public eye, making an appearance last week at a doctor’s appointment alongside West. She was also in Oklahoma this past weekend to attend West’s grandfather’s funeral, which in turn caused her to miss younger sister Kylie Jenner‘s lavish sweet sixteen, where Drake and Big Sean performed.

Frankly, we’re a bit surprised that West would even appear on Jenner’s show—but we all know how persuasive the momager can be.

Are you going to tune in?