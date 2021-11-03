Kanye Was ‘Put Off’ by Kim Holding Hands With Pete Before Their Divorce Is Finalized

Upsetting the ex. Kanye West was not happy to see Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson holding hands on their recent visit to a theme park in California, according to a new report by Hollywood Life.

The rapper, 44, “did not like” the fact that the SKIMS founder, 41, was spotted out with the comedian, 27, just weeks after she shared a kiss with him during a skit on Saturday Night Live. According to a source who spoke to Hollywood Life on Wednesday, November 3, Kanye wants Kim to “refrain” from any public displays of affection before their divorce is finalized. “Kanye was really put off by Kim holding hands with Pete and he did not like it at all,” the insider shared. “He asked Kim to ‘please refrain’ from showing public displays of affection with anyone until their divorce is finalized. He told her that it doesn’t look good for their family and it doesn’t look good for her, or in the ‘eyes of God.'” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians founder, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, has not publicly addressed her outing with Pete.

As for Kanye, the Yeezy founder is said to be so bothered by Kim and Pete’s dating rumors that he’s even been in contact with the KKW Beauty founder’s mother, Kris Jenner. However, an insider tells Hollywood Life that the momager “wasn’t giving up anything” in terms of details about their rumored romance. “Kris’s biggest concern is that Kanye will try to use this against her in the divorce proceedings but the truth is that Kanye is no longer considered part of the Kardashian family and it drives him crazy how quick they were to dismiss him,” the insider said.

But how serious are Kim and Pete, anyway? According to a report by Us Weekly on Tuesday, November 2, the pair are “just friends” for now—but that may change soon. “No one really knows what is going on with Kim and Pete,” an insider told the site at the time. “They are just friends right now, but things could turn romantic,” the source added. A second source who previously spoke to Hollywood Life on Tuesday also claimed Kim and Pete became “quick friends” while filming SNL. “They were having a good time—you could see that there were sparks. You can tell they became quick friends while she was on the show,” the source said. According to the insider, while Kim and Pete aren’t “officially boyfriend and girlfriend” yet, they do share “an attraction” and are “weighing the options” of whether to pursue a serious relationship.

