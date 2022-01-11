Kanye Keeps ‘Pursuing’ Kim Wherever She Goes—She Had to Change Plans With Pete When Ye ‘Got Wind’ of Them

Looks like someone is still keeping up with the Kardashians! For Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson‘s vacation represented yet another opportunity to intercept his estranged wife’s plans with her new beau. The rapper reportedly “got wind” of where the couple was initially headed, leaving Kim to “secretly” change her plans to avoid her ex.

After breaking up with previous girlfriend Vinetria and purchasing a home across the street from Kim in December 2021, Kanye has continued to follow his estranged wife wherever she plans to appear next—even as he’s now dating Julia Fox. According to a Page Six report on January 10, 2021, the rapper met Julia in Miami after purposefully flying there in late December 2021, all because he thought Kim would show up in the city to support Pete while hosting his New Year’s Eve special with Miley Cyrus. With Ye in Miami, Kim decided to stay home in California with their kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Still, Kim planned to go on vacation with Pete in early January. According to a source who spoke to Page Six at the time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum originally wanted to visit the Dominican Republic—but Kanye somehow found out about her plans and started talking about visiting the island himself. Kim was forced to change her destination to the Bahamas in secret, per Page Six.

The SKIMS founder—who filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage—is reportedly “none too happy” about her estranged husband’s recent behavior. “Kim had planned to go to Miami with Pete for New Year, but then Kanye was suddenly doing an impromptu show there,” an insider told Page Six. “Of course, he met his new girlfriend Julia Fox there, and he has made a big deal out of flaunting their new relationship.”

The source added that Kim was upset “when Kanye bought a house across the road from her in Hidden Hills.” The rapper reportedly purchased the single-story, five-bedroom home for a whopping $421,000 over its original asking price, paying a total of $4.5 million for the house.

Since Kim’s divorce filing, the KKW Beauty founder has attempted to distance herself from the rapper. In October 2021, Kim started dating Pete Davidson before asking a California court to make her legally single again and restore her maiden name two months later. But her estranged husband has made clear that he wants to get back together with her: In November 2021, Kanye posted an impassioned plea begging Kim to reunite amid her romance with Pete. “All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused,” Kanye said at the time. The following month, the rapper asked her to “run right back” to him at a concert in Los Angeles.

According to a source who spoke to The Sun recently, Kim thinks Kanye is being “desperate” by trying to win her back. “Kim thinks it’s comical Kanye went from begging her to come back to showcasing his new girl all over the city within days,” an insider told the site on January 5, 2021. “She knows it’s not serious and is just typical hijinks from Kanye.”

The source continued, “Kim thinks it’s another desperate attempt to make her jealous. She honestly doesn’t care, she’s very over him at this point so his little game isn’t working.”

