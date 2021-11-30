Kanye Just Deleted His Posts Begging Kim to Reunite After She Spent the Holidays With Pete

This year, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson‘s Thanksgiving looked very different for each of them. For Ye, it seems the holiday struck up some feelings of regret over the end of his marriage with the SKIMS founder—and he made sure to let the world know in a five-minute video shared to Instagram. But after Kim and Pete were spotted spending the long weekend together, it appears Ye is singing a different tune.

On November 29, 2021, the rapper, 44, deleted every photo and video from his Instagram profile—including his lengthy video plea to Kim. In the since-deleted clip, Kanye stated he wants to get back together with his estranged wife, with whom he shares four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. “All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused,” Kanye said, in part. “I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: misactions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me.”

The rapper went on to address how his many “misactions”—from his “hair-trigger temper,” alcohol use and manic bipolar “episodes”—caused his split from the KKW Beauty founder, 41, who filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. “I went into a manic episode in 2016 and I was placed under heavy medication,” Kanye said. Since then, I went on and off the medication which left me susceptible to other episodes, which my wife and family and fans have had to endure.”

Kanye also acknowledged how his political support for Donald Trump and subsequent presidential run caused a strain in their marriage. “Good lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red hat,” he shared, referring to the Trump campaign’s Make America Great Again hat. “I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance, and that was hard for our marriage.”

However, it seems Kanye isn’t interested in leaving this plea up on Instagram for fans to see. While it’s unclear exactly why he chose to delete the post—along with every other one on his Instagram account—it’s worth noting that the social media move comes just days after his estranged wife decided to spend the holiday weekend with her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and Saturday Night Live star, 28, were spotted out on dates together throughout the long weekend. On one occasion, the pair snapped photos at a Beverly Hills hotel restaurant in Los Angeles with a fan. The fan, Dutch music journalist Paul Barewijk, told Page Six that the pair were definitely “more than” friends. “It seemed like a true date,” he added. “No kissing, but they were very close with each other.”

