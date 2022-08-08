Kanye Just Shaded Pete After His Breakup With Kim—Here’s if He Wants His Ex-Wife Back

Short and sweet. Kanye West responded to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup with a shady post about his ex-wife’s now-ex-boyfriend.

News broke on August 5, 2022, that Kim and Pete had split after nine months of dating. “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” a source told Page Six at the time. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Three day after the news, Kanye took to his Instagram on August 8, 2022, with a photo of a fake New York Times cover with the headline: “Skete Davidson Is Dead at Age 28.” “Skete” is Kanye’s nickname for Pete. One of the times the Yeezy designer first used the nickname was in an Instagram post in February 2022 when Kanye claimed that he had “ran” Pete “off” of Instagram by making fun of him. (Pete deleted his Instagram account days prior.” “Ran Skete off the gram,” Kanye wrote at the time. “Tell your mother I changed your name for life.”

Kanye also called Pete “Skete” in another Instagram post at the time, where he accused the Saturday Night Live alum of trying to “destroy” his family with Kim. Kanye and Kim share four children together: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. “Hold your spouse close,” Kanye wrote at the time. “Make sure they know how much you love and appreciate them because [there’s] a Skete lurking in every dirty ass alley waiting to help destroy your family and walk around in Calvin Kleins around your children.” In another post, Ye called Pete a “d–khead” before alleging that he once dated politician Hilary Clinton. “LOOK AT THIS D–KHEAD,” Kanye captioned the post. “I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after six years of marriage. A source told E! News on August 5, 2022, that Kim and Kanye are in a better place since their separation, but she’s still planning to move forward with their divorce. “They are happily co-parenting,” an insider said. Another source told the site that the two are “are in a really great place.” In fact, Kim even supported Kanye’s fashion brand, Yeezy, in August 2022, a move many fans believed was a sign they were getting back together. “Kim was happy to be asked to be a part of the campaign with the kids and to support Kanye in this way,” a source told E! News. “But it’s not a sign of them getting back together.” While Kanye and Kim are not getting back together, the insider added that the two “are fully aligned in making their kids their priority.”

As for why Kim and Pete broke up, a source told Entertainment Tonight on August 6, 2022, that Kim thought Pete was “so sweet” but their relationship had run its course. “They had tons of chemistry, and still do, but she kind of wants to be single and date. Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks he’s the nicest and sweetest guy in the world and there’s no drama or anything weird between them now,” the insider said.

The source continued, “She felt like Pete was the extreme opposite of Kanye and it was good for her then. She initially thought it would be a fun fling, but then it got more serious when they were spending so much time together. Kim wasn’t feeling like she was willing to settle down with him just yet.”

Another source told the site that long distance—Pete is filming a movie in Australia, while Kim lives in Calabasas, California—had caused their relationship to end. “Pete and Kim broke up. The distance has been hard and things were starting to fizzle out. Pete being away for so long was hard for them. Kim is doing well and she knows she has a lot going on. Pete has been super busy as well,” the insider said.

A source also told Page Six on August 5, 2022, that Pete’s “immaturity” was another reason his relationship with Kim ended. “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment,” the insidersaid. “Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice. But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.” The insider also added that Kim was “totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life.”

The source also noted that Kim hopes her “problems” with Kanye will die down now that she’s single. “When Kim is with someone else, Kanye can cause problems with the kids. He tries to divide and conquer. He can’t help it,” the insider said. “Kim is a really dedicated mother, and her kids will always come first. She wants and needs harmony at home and in her life.”

