Here’s If Kanye & Kim Are Getting Back ‘Together’ After She Broke Up With Pete

A new chapter? Fans are speculating what Kanye West’s next move will be after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up. According to sources close to the Kardashian-Wests, Kim and Kanye aren’t going to be moving forward in a romantic relationship.

Multiple sources confirmed to E! News on August 5, 2022, that the Skims founder and “They are happily co-parenting.” one source said of the former couple. Another insider added that they “are in a really great place.” A third insider confirmed that Kim was glad to be promoting Kanye’s Yeezy brand with her kids, but their relationship doesn’t go further than that. “Kim was happy to be asked to be a part of the campaign with the kids and to support Kanye in this way, but it’s not a sign of them getting back together.” But they also confirmed that they “are fully aligned in making their kids their priority.”

A source revealed to Page Six that the two broke up on August 5, 2022. “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends,” a source shared. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Before the news of the breakup broke, sources close to Kim told Hollywood Life on August 2, 2022, that Kim really wanted to clear the air between Pete and Kanye. “Kim wants Kanye to sit down face to face with Pete with the help of a mediator so that he can see what a good guy he is and how he is a positive influence in Kim’s life, as well as their kids’ lives,” a source said. “North has spoken to her dad about how cool Pete is and how he is like a funny older brother to her,” they said. “Kanye knows that Pete isn’t trying to hop into the father role with his kids and he also knows that he must bend so that he can continue having the type of co-parenting with his kids and Kim that he has right now after Pete returns.”

Pete was seen with a tattoo of Kim’s kids’ initials on his neck on April 29, 2022. The King of Staten Island star inked a tattoo that seem to stand for the initials of Kim and her children, in order from oldest to youngest. The Skims founder shares kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with Ye.

In February 2022, Kanye made threatening posts on Instagram directed towards Pete. In one post, the rapper slammed Pete, calling him a “dirty ass” before noting he would never allow the comedian to meet his children with Kim. The former couple share kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. “Hold your spouse close,” Ye wrote in the since-deleted post. “Make sure they know how much you love and appreciate them because [there’s] a Skete lurking in every dirty ass alley waiting to help destroy your family and walk around in Calvin Kleins around your children.”

