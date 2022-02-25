Kanye Is Reportedly Dating a Kim Kardashian Look-Alike—& He’s Already Shopping For Her

Seeing double? Kanye West’s Kim Kardashian look-alike girlfriend, Chaney Jones, is already enjoying the Yeezy treatment. The “Donda” rapper was spotted taking his rumored flame out shopping after only a handful of dates together.

Kanye has been joined by the Kim look-alike at a number of events following his split from his former girlfriend, Julia Fox. The Uncut Gems actress called it quits with Kanye—who now goes by Ye—in February 2022 amid his persistent pleas to get back together with his estranged wife, Kim. Ever since her divorce filing in February 2021, the rapper has seemingly made it his mission to reunite with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star—and his outings with this Kim look-alike seem to be taking that desire to a very literal place.

Chaney made an appearance at the rapper’s Donda 2 listening party in Los Angeles, California on February 7, 2022. At the time, the Kim look-alike showed up to the event in an all-black catsuit, channeling one of Kim’s signature looks. Later in the month, she joined Ye in Miami. The pair were spotted out shopping at a Balenciaga store in Bal Harbour, where Chaney dressed in all-black yet again.

This time, the model wore a fitted tank top, leggings, black sneakers and large mirrored glasses—similar to pairs Kim has worn in the past. She also carried a black Birkin bag. While it’s unclear if Ye purchased the purse for her, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time he gifted one of the expensive Hermes bags to his romantic partner: Just before their split, Ye gifted Julia Fox one of the pricey bags for her birthday.

While Kanye’s ex Julia denied that she was “channeling” Kim at the time, she did note that had a strong influence on her style. “It was like we were on the Kanye workout plan. We got to work. We were like, ‘OK, we’re gonna do this. If I’m gonna be seen with you, I need to step it up a little bit,’” she said on an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, adding, “I definitely do need to be nudged a little bit and pushed out of my comfort zone and I love that because I don’t think anyone has been able to succeed in that. ‘Cause I’m stubborn and I’m gonna wear the things that I’m comfortable in.”

According to Julia, the rapper wanted her to be the “best version” of herself, which apparently means looking an awful lot like Kim. “We’ve worn some similar looks. I thought it was cool that she had worn it,” Julia said at the time. “It is unfortunate, because women are always being pitted against each other, and there are 10 years of history that they have prior. I don’t want to ever step out of line and speak on something that I have no place speaking on.” She added, “If anything, I think the conversation should be, wow, it’s amazing to see how heavily influenced Kim was by Kanye.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.