This Is How Kanye Reacted to Kim Filing to Be Legally Single After Telling Her to ‘Run Back’ to Him

Not a quitter. Kanye West’s reaction to Kim Kardashian’s legally single filing proves that the rapper isn’t ready to let go of his estranged wife—even if she’s taking steps to formally distance herself from him.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, filed for divorce from the Yeezy founder, 44, in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Kim—who shares kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with Kanye—took another big step in their divorce on December 13, 2021, when she filed court documents requesting to be declared legally single. Following her filing, however, a source told People that family and marriage remain “important” to Kanye, and that he’s a “family man at heart [whose] love and commitment” to his estranged wife and their children “will never change.”

“He’s not giving up without a fight. Kim is the mother of his children and he’s not going to just let that go,” the source told People on December 14, 2021. “No matter if they’re husband and wife, they’ll always support each other. Her recent filing or any filing for that matter doesn’t mean he’s going to stop fighting to win her back.”

The insider continued, “Despite the recent filing by Kim, Kanye hasn’t lost hope to be with Kim again. As he goes out more and he’s holding events and concerts, he’s always inviting Kim and will continue to do so. His sole priority is making sure she’s taken care of and treated like a queen, whether they’re married or not. That will always be a priority and that will never change.”

In her court filing, Kim requested to separate issues of child custody and property from her marital status. The SKIMS founder also asked to drop Kanye’s last name and have her maiden name, Kimberly Noel Kardashian, restored. According to documents obtained by the site, the KKW Beauty founder—who is currently dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson—insisted that her marriage to Kanye “has irremediably broken down,” and that “there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.