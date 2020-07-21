Kanye West Accused Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner of Trying to ‘Lock’ Him Up Like in ‘Get Out’

In a since-deleted Twitter rant on Monday, July 20, Kanye West accused Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner of trying to “lock” him up with a doctor like in Jordan Peele’s 2017 movie Get Out. The rant came after Kanye’s presidential campaign in South Carolina on Sunday, July 19, where he made controversial comments about slavery, abortion and his family.

In his Twitter rant, Kanye seemingly slammed Kris, claiming that Kim would “never” sell her daughters’ sex tape or photographer her for Playboy magazine, referring to Kim’s 2002 sex tape with Ray J and her 2007 Playboy cover that many fans believe Kris profited from.

“I put my life on God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God,” Kanye tweeted. “I put my life on the line for my children that North’s mother would never sell her sex [tape].”

The “Stronger” rapper went on to claim that the KKW Beauty founder and a doctor tried to fly to where he was at in Wyoming to try to “lock” him up like in Get Out. “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” he tweeted.”

In another tweet, Kanye also claimed that Get Out was inspired by him and accused Kris of trying to imprison him. He also tweeted that his mother-in-law is no longer allowed around his children—daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 1—after her alleged behavior.

“Everybody knows the movie get out is about me,” he tweeted. “Kriss don’t play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children. Ya’ll tried to lock me up.” (Fans believe “calmye” is a nickname Kanye used for Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble.)

Kanye went on to tweet a screenshot of a text between him and Kris, where he told her, “This Ye. You ready to talk now. Or are still avoiding my calls.” He then tweeted, “Kriss and Kim call me now.”

However, Kris and Kim weren’t the only people Kanye slammed in his Twitter rant. The Grammy winner also went after Vogue editor Anna Wintour for her reaction to is brand Yeezy’s deal with Gap. He tweeted, “Anna Wintour always showed me love but when I told her I was going to GAP she looked at me like I was crazy . Then she called back kissing my ass.”

After Kanye’s campaign rally—which came two weeks after announcing his run for President of the United States—a source told Us Weekly that the Kardashian-Jenner family is “concerned” for Kim’s husband amid political career.“The Kardashians and people close to Kanye are definitely concerned,” the insider said.

Among Kanye’s controversial statements at the rally was a story he told about how he and Kim almost allegedly aborted their daughter North. “I’m gonna tell you what was in my mind,” he recalled. “She was crying. She said, ‘I just came from the doctor.’ Cause I was having, like, you know, the rapper’s lifestyle, so she said she was pregnant and for one month and two months and three months we talked about her not having this child. She had the pills in her hand…I almost killed my daughter.”