Kanye Just Deleted His Photos of Kim & Their Kids After Claims She Accused Him of ‘Putting a Hit’ Out on Her

A clean slate. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s kids’ photos are largely missing from Ye’s social media, as the rapper has now scrubbed his Instagram account of posts about his family—including those where he attacked his estranged wife, Kim, in an ongoing public dispute amid their divorce.

Over the weekend, Kanye shamed Kim for allowing their eight-year-old daughter, North West, to have a TikTok account. North’s TikTok account, @kimandnorth, has 5.8 million followers with the bio, “Me and my bestie 💋Managed by an adult.” On February 4, 2022, Kanye took to Instagram to share a screenshot of one of North’s TikToks. “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” he captioned the since-deleted post.

Conservative political commentator, Candace Owens, defended Kanye’s disapproval of North’s TikTok usage. “There is no 8 year old in the world that needs social media. Go color,” Owens tweeted. Kanye, for his part, thanked Owens for the support. “THANK YOU CANDACE FOR BEING THE ONLY NOTEWORTHY PERSON TO SPEAK ON THIS ISSUE THERE’S A LOT OF CELEBRITIES SCARED TO SAY SOMETHING IN PUBLIC BUT THEY’LL TEXT ME IN PRIVATE AND SAY THEIR ON MY SIDE,” said West. “I WILL NO LONGER PUT MY HAND THROUGH A BLENDER TO HUG MY CHILDREN.”

“MY MOTHER TOOK ME TO CHICAGO WHEN I WAS 3 AND TOLD MY DAD IF HE CAME TO CHICAGO HE WOULD NEVER SEE ME AGAIN SO I BOUGHT THE HOUSE NEXT DOOR I DREAM OF A WORLD WHERE DAD’S CAN STILL BE HEROES,” West continued. Before their separation, Kanye lived separately from Kim on a ranch in Wyoming. He has since bought a house next to Kim.

This is not the first time Kim’s parenting style has been questioned and publicly attacked by Kanye. In response to her estranged husband, the TV personality and attorney posted a lengthy Instagram story, explaining her hurt and desire to deal with the matter privately.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kim wrote. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.”

“What do you mean by main provider?” said Kanye in response to Kim’s statement. “America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address.”

Kanye’s statement alludes to a previous incident that happened last month, involving his daughter Chicago’s birthday party, which he claims he wasn’t welcome to attend.

His rampant social media allegations against Kim continued on Instagram in the following days. On February 6, 2022, he alleged, “Yesterday Kim accused me of putting a hit out on her. So let me get this straight I beg to go to my daughters party and im accused of being on drugs then I go play with my son and I take my akira graphic novels and im accused of stealing.” Hours later, Kanye deleted the post, along with all others regarding the dispute.

In addition to their first-born North, Kim and Kanye share Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021.

