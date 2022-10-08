Kim & Kanye Just Reached a ‘Compromise’ For Their Children’s Schooling After He Lashed Out on Her Family On Instagram

On air. Kanye West talked about Kim Kardashian in his latest interview. In an interview with Tucker Carlson, the DONDA artist talked about his ex-wife and his kids after they fought about where they should go to school.

Kanye had a feud with the Kardashians over his DONDA Academy. Kim objected to Kanye’s proposal that their four kids, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 should go to his school. However, Ye revealed that they reached an agreement. “So, right now, we’ve come to a compromise, but I’m not finished, because I don’t compromise,” Kanye said. “But we’ve come to a compromise where my kids go to my school after school, and they learn choir. I sat there with my son, and he came, and he said, ‘Why do I need to sing? I don’t even go to your school.’”

Kanye complained about their other school’s curriculum, “Now you look up, and my kids are going to a school that teaches black kids a complicated Kwanzaa. Kwanzaa doesn’t — you know? So, they don’t teach, even Christmas itself, Christ mass, they don’t teach it at Sierra Canyon. And what they do is take all of the celebrities, the actors, the basketball players, and they throw them in this one school, and they indoctrinate the kids.” Kanye called his son Psalm “brilliant,” but his current preschool is “looking to figure out how to indoctrinate him to make him be another part of the system.”

During the interview, he praised Kim as a person and a mom. “Kim is like a hybrid. She’s not just Marilyn Monroe. You know, she’s also a fashion person,” Kanye said. “She’s also a mom. She’s also an activist. She’s a lawyer. She’s a multibillionaire.” He continued: “She’s hot. She’s one of the most beautiful people of all time. This is a dear friend level of video game character now. And when you see a headline that says, ‘Kim says, Oh, I’m going to stay single forever,’ that’s the indoctrination, like, because they want this person to tell all the little girls out there that they need to be single forever.”

Kanye’s interview comes weeks after he revealed several messages to Kim on his Instagram about how they should raise their kids. Kanye argued that their kids should go to his new Donda Academy, but the person asked him to “stop.” Kanye replied, “No, we need to talk in person, you don’t have a say so of where the kids go to school. Why you get say say? Cause you half white?” The conversation continued and the person relayed a message from Kris where she said, “Tell him to please stop mentioning my name.“I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”

Kanye fired back, “Y’all don’t have so so over my black children and where they go to school. they will not do playboy and sex tapes” and he told the Kardashians to “tell your Clinton friends to come get me.” Ye made a separate post revealing his reasoning for his own antics. “Anybody that says I’m spiraling when I express the undeniable truths is a sheep,” he wrote telling people to “shut the f–k up and worry about you’re [sic] own kids.” He continued, “I obviously am dealing with wars at the highest levels of control and discrimination based on the level that I’m operating. Oh Ye is crazy is basic as f–k at this point. I’m simply right. I know girls who sell p—y that don’t agree with how my daughters are displayed.” He concluded the posts, “It’s not up to Calabasas or Hulu where my kids go to school. I’m not the crazy one,” he said, adding, “I won’t stop until I have a say so on my kids no matter what it legally takes.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after six years of marriage. A source previously told E! News on August 5, 2022, that they “are in a really great place.” Kim ended up being on a Yeezy brand campaign with her kids, which led some fans to believe that they were going to be on better terms. “Kim was happy to be asked to be a part of the campaign with the kids and to support Kanye in this way,” a source told E! News. “But it’s not a sign of them getting back together.” While Kanye and Kim are not getting back together, the insider added that the two “are fully aligned in making their kids their priority.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu.

