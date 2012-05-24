Kanye West + Kim Kardashian Look Actually Human On Instagram [Photos]

If there is one thing in life that never seems to disappoint me lately, it would be the Instagram iPhone application.

I’m also glad I’m not the only one out there to realize this nifty gadgetmatron has the potential to actually create some really stunning images straight from your cell phone (BTW, when was the last time you heard someone say cell phone?).

Fashionistas, industry insiders and other walking style icons have also been hip to the Instagram game, including famed British photographer Nick Knight. Just recently, he even held a live photoshoot starring Cara Delevingne, a bunch a fwuzzy little animals and tons of beautiful bling, with all the images appearing directly on Nick’s Instagram account (@showstudio_nick_knight).

Thus, I suggest that you start following Nick’s own personal account pronto, where you can get a behind-the-scenes glimpse at his London studio and see what industry elites he runs into, like his friends Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Now, you might remember that SHOWstudio just released a pretty belated video for Kanye’s jam “Lost in the World” the other week, so by now I’m going to assume that Nick and Kanye and Kim do a three-way GChat on the regular these days.

With Kanye and company in Londontown this past weekend for the Watch The Throne Tour, it looks like Nick got hooked up with some VIP access and managed to catch a few beautiful shots of the power couple that actually make them look like normal human beings.

Now, to be honest, I’m not the biggest fan of the two of them being together, but there’s something about these Instagram pics by Nick Knight that just make me want to go “Awwwww!” when I see two of the world’s biggest celebs captured through a simple iPhone lens and a grainy filter.

But what do you guys think of the photos? Take a browse through the slideshow above and give me your two cents by leaving a comment down below.