Report: Kanye West Proposed To Kim Kardashian With A $1 Million Black Diamond Ring

And black diamond makes four.

The British Sun is reporting that Kanye West proposed to baby mama Kim Kardashian just a few days after the reality star gave birth to their daughter, North West. And that’s not all: the U.K. tabloid is also reporting that he popped the question with a black diamond ring, embossed with tiger stripes, worth around $1 million.

But let’s not get too excited just yet: according to People, a source close to the reality starlet is claiming that the report is simply “not true,” but also confirming that marriage is definitely “in the future” for the couple. “They’re putting work aside right now to focus on the family. They’re in it 100%,” adds the secretive friend. (Hard to believe, considering Ye’s current media tour de force.)

Why can’t we stop talking about KimYe? The couple seems to have the entire world fascinated by their every move, so the thought of Yeezy slipping a black diamond ring onto Kim’s finger (after she just finalized her divorce from Kris Humphries on June 3) is just another over-the-top occurrence for us to gawk at.

