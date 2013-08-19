Kanye West Shops at Cartier: Is An Engagement Ring For Kim Kardashian on the Way?



When it comes to the Kardashians and Cartier, they are practically a match made in heaven. Almost every member of the family (male and female) wears some type of Cartier bracelet—be it from the iconic Love collection or the Juste un Clou—and it’s safe to say that the brood clearly prefers the luxury label to other brands like Van Cleef & Arpels and Harry Winston.

In fact, when Kim Kardashian was first pregnant with Kanye West’s baby North West, he splurged on $65,000 worth of Cartier for her—and it seems that Yeezy is at it again. This past Friday, he was spotted shopping in the Cartier boutique on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills with a security guard with him. He notably left the store empty handed—so we can only speculate that he was checking on the progress of a custom piece (hint: an engagement ring for his lady love) or browsing for a specific design.

It was previously reported that the duo were planning a lavish Paris wedding, although Kardashian was hoping for something slightly low key given her most recent failed marriage (she’s been divorced twice) got her in hot water with many claiming she married for attention and paychecks.

Given West’s love of family, we’re sure he’s determined to make an honest woman out of Kim—and if we do say so ourselves, the Cartier Destinée Solitaire ring in platinum would look smashing on her finger.

What do you think—was Kanye browsing for an engagement ring, or was he simply window-shopping?