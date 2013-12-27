Kanye’s Christmas Gift To Kim: An Hermès Birkin Bag Covered in Nude Paintings

Well, what did you expect Kanye West to get Kim Kardashian? A pair of socks? Season two of “Homeland?” A Pandora bracelet?

In true Yeezy form, the rapper presented his girlfriend and baby mama with a custom Hermès Birkin bag for Christmas, covered in painted nudes by visual artist George Condo, whose work you might recognize from Kanye’s 2010 opus My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Since holiday gifts don’t exist unless they’re posted to Instagram, Kim showcased the bag and captioned the photo: #HandPaintedGeorgeCondo #HermesBirkin #OneofOne

#ChristmasPresentFromYeezy.

Honestly, the funniest thing about this whole thing isn’t the fact that Kim likely had no idea who Condo was until, like, a second ago or the fact that both Hermès Birkin bags and George Condo paintings each cost thousands upon thousands of dollars, but rather the comments Kim’s followers posted to Instagram. A selection:

“What the actual f–k is this…?!”

“Please put this on the show for worst Christmas present.”

“I’m sorry but this ish is ugly! ”

“Looks demonic”

We know Condo is a real-deal important artist, and we love Hermès as much as the next gal, but they’re not entirely wrong.