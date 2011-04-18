Kanye West Kills It In Celine Spring 2011 At Coachella

Kanye West has made his love for Phobe Philo known through the lyrics of his song “Dark Fantasy” from the album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, and last night he paid homage to the designer again by wearing a Cline Spring 2011 piece during his Coachella-closing performance. The rapper blew the crowd away during his 100 minute setwhich included fan favorites like “Monster,” “Through The Wire” and “Jesus Walks”and he looked damn good while doing it. Yes, the silk shirt is from the women’s collection, but ‘Ye really wears it well with a simple pair of jeans and a hefty gold chain. I’m going to go so far as to say that I like the look better on him than on the runway model.

Watch the full performance below, and tell us: what do you think about Kanye’s choice of Cline at Coachella?

Photos: Imaxtree; Chelsea Lauren, Getty Images