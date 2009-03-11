Kanye West and Kelly Clarkson to Perform on American Idol

Tonight Kayne West is expected to perform on American Idol (yeah I kind of forgot that show was still running too…) Singing his new single, “Heartless” Kayne West will be accompanied by Kelly Clarkson who is singing her latest single, “My Life Would Suck Without You.”

Um. Whoa. American Idol way to step it up and make yourself relevant again.

Rifling through images of Kanye has me channeling some serious sporting goods as Kanye has become synonymous with (or more like the defining epitome of) high end sporty uber chic. I am beside myself for this See by Chloe wedge heel sneaker shoe. Personally, I’ve been trying to amp my spring wardrobe and these sneaker wedges are excellent, “high heels in training” as I adjust to my new height.

If you want to catch Kayne West and Kelly Clarkson’s performance on American Idol, tune in to Fox at 9PM EST/8 PM CST.