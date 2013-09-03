Kanye West Paid $3 Million by Dictator of Kazakhstan to Perform at Family Wedding

Kanye West often seems to always find himself in trouble over something. This time, he’s facing criticism for accepting a $3 million fee after performing at a family wedding for the dictator of Kazakhstan, who’s not known for being the most humane leader.

The wedding was an extravagant celebration for dictator Nursultan Nazarbayev’s grandson, according to the Daily Mail. The leader has been in power since before 1991, when the country officially separated from the Soviet Union. He has been ranked amongst the most corrupt leaders in the world, and his family underwent investigation for money laundering, bribery, and a number of other illegal activities in 2010. He’s also been accused by human rights activists of turning a blind eye to the wrongdoings going on in his own land.

It’s interesting that someone as already-wealthy as Kanye would allow himself to be associated with such an ill-reputed leader to make a few extra million dollars. We wouldn’t call it surprising, since money has always been and will remain a motivating factor in many celebrities’ lives, especially those involved in the music industry. But still: this probably isn’t the best PR move Yeezy has ever made, and he’s made some pretty bad ones. If he’s smart, or in the least bit humane, he’ll take that money and donate it to a cause that’s important to the people of Kazakhstan.