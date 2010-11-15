Kanye West, Kate Moss And More Front 4 Winter i-D Covers

Photo: Fabien Montique, i-D

Over the past couple of seasons, we’ve seen some pretty major collector’s edition covers on our favorite fashion books the steamy, scratch-off Hot Body issue of V, the Gorgeous Issue of Love featuring the likes of Sienna Miller and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and i-D‘s pre-fall trifecta of Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Lady Gaga. Now we can add another edition of i-D to the list. Its Winter 2010 Back To The Future issue the last of its three-part anniversary trilogy names Dree Hemingway, Abbey Lee Kershaw, Kate Moss (again) and none other than Mr. Kanye West as its cover stars.

This year marks the British mag’s 30th birthday, and the publication is clearly pulling out all of the stops they’ve even commissioned i-D taxicabs to drive around London sporting its logo! But considering that Kanye is currently in the middle of a PR nightmare while promoting his new album (read: his publicist just quit and he cancelled an upcoming Today Show performance), will featuring the rap star backfire for i-D? Well, probably not even if you’re on the Kanye boycotting bandwagon, there are still three beautiful magazine covers to choose from.



Photo: David Bailey, i-D



Photo: Alasdair McLellan, i-D



Photo: Matt Jones, i-D