Julia Fox Just Responded to Rumors She’s Dating Kanye a Month After He Told Kim to ‘Run Back’ to Him

Since their romantic dinner together in Miami, fans have wondered if Kanye West and Julia Fox are dating after his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Let’s just say, Julia’s response is telling of her relationship with Kanye.

Kanye and Kim married in May 2014 after two years of dating. They share four kids together: daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm. In February 2021, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye after almost seven years of marriage. Eight months later, Kim asked the court to become legally single and to restore her last name, which she changed to West after she married Kanye. Days after Kim filed to become legally single, Kanye asked her to “run right back” to him at a concert in Los Angeles, where he performed his 2010 song “Runaway” and changed the lyrics to include his ex-wife. “I need you to run right back to me,” Kanye sang about Kim, who was in the audience for the show. “More specifically, Kimberly.”

In November 2021, Kanye posted a five-minute video on his social media where asked him to reunite with him amid her romance with Pete Davidson. “All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused,” Kanye said at the time. “I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: misactions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me.”

A source told Us Weekly in December 2021 that Kanye “absolutely despises” Kim and Pete‘s relationship. “Kanye absolutely despises Kim dating Pete,” the insider said. “He is so jealous.” The insider noted that Kanye’s feelings come as Pete and Kim’s relationship becomes more “serious.” “Kim and Pete are getting serious. Things have definitely escalated quickly but in a healthy, fun way,” the source said. “Right now, they are just enjoying their time together and seeing where things go.”

A month later, however, it seems like Kanye and Kim have both moved on. So…are Kanye West and Julia Fox dating? Read on for what we know about Kanye West and Julia Fox’s romance and what she’s said about her rumored beau.

Are Kanye West and Julia Fox dating?

Are Kanye West and Julia Fox dating? Kanye and Julia, who was the breakout star in the 2019 movie Uncut Gems, sparked dating rumors on January 1, 2022, after they were photographed at the Italian restaurant Carbone in Miami, Florida, where they were seen enjoying a romantic dinner, according to photographs published by TMZ. Sources told TMZ at the time that Kanye and Julia’s dinner was a date but the two aren’t serious.

Page Six also confirmed on January 3, 2022, that Kanye and Julia are dating. “Julia and Ye are dating,” a source told the site. “They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely.” The insider continued, “They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch.” After their date on New Year’s Day, Kanye and Julia were seen on a second date at Makoto Bal Harbour in Miami, according to Page Six. A source told the site that Kanye “kept his hoodie on the entire time” while Julia wore a leather trench coat. “The hostesses were blown away that he just walked in,” the insider said. Another insider also told Page Six that Future was with Julia and west at Makoto and even hinted that couple could become Instagram official soon.

So Are Kanye West and Julia Fox dating? According to Elle, Julia was asked about rumors she and Kanye were dating while in Miami on January 2, 2022, which she wouldn’t confirm or deny. “I don’t know,” she said when the paparazzi asked about her romance with Kanye.

Julia separated from her husband Peter Artemiev—with whom she shares a son—in May 2020. Days before her date with Kanye, Julia slammed Peter in an Instagram Story post and called him a “deadbeat alcoholic.” “This man left me with a 5 month old and a dog and a home and ALL THE BILLS. It’s wrong!!! It’s not fair,” she wrote. Peter denied the claims in a statement to Page Six. “I was saddened to learn of the utterly false statements made on social media by Julia Fox, my co-parent, who is clearly struggling. Out of respect for her privacy and to protect our child, I will not comment further,” he said.

