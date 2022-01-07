Kanye Booked a Photoshoot to Make Out With Julia Fox on Their 2nd Date—See the Steamy Pics

Just days after debuting their romance, Kanye West and Julia Fox’s photos have been published following a photoshoot booked by the Yeezy founder himself.

Kanye and Julia—who have sparked dating rumors since early January 2022—took their relationship public on January 6, 2022, with an exclusive photoshoot and feature in Interview Magazine. “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around,” the Uncut Gems actress said of Kanye, who is in the midst of an ongoing divorce with Kim Kardashian. “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play. Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed.”

Julia continued, “After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously. At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photoshoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening.”

The pair were first seen together at the Miami branch of the restaurant on January 1, 2022. Page Six confirmed at the time that Kanye and Julia were dating. “Julia and Ye are dating,” a source told the site on January 3, 2022. “They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely.” The insider went on to add, “They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch.” Days later, the twosome joined each other in New York City for the Broadway show.

Julia shared more details about her experience with the Yeezy designer in New York City, including the “surprise” she experienced back at his hotel. “I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes,” she said. “It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

Along with Julia’s detailed account of her romantic evening with Kanye, the couple shared steamy photos of each other with the outlet, which you can see here. In one photo, the pair were photographed while making out in a hallway; in another, Julia is seen straddling the rapper on the floor. Both were wearing black clothing before Julia modeled some of Kanye’s other looks.

“Everything with us has been so organic,” she gushed. “I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.