Kanye Still Thinks Kim Is His ‘Soulmate’—He’s Only Dating Julia Fox as a ‘Distraction’

Between Kanye West, Julia Fox and Kim Kardashian, there’s only one woman that the rapper really wants—and anyone else is simply a placeholder.

Kanye has been spotted on a string of dates in Miami and New York City with the Uncut Gems actress since early January 2022. The outings come nearly a year after Kim filed for divorce from the Yeezy founder in February 2021 following seven years of marriage. Ever since, the rapper has been expressing his desire to get back together with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and he’s gone to great lengths to prove his interest—including begging her “run right back” to him in the middle of a concert and purchasing a home right across the street from her, all in the span of a month in December 2021. Despite this, Kanye has also pursued new romantic partners as his estranged wife continues to date comedian Pete Davidson, who she met after guest-hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

Yet according to E! News, the rapper isn’t serious about any of these other women—and at the end of the day, he still hopes to reunite with Kim. “Kanye has not given up on Kim,” a source told the site on January 5, 2022. “She’s the only one in his heart and he believes they are soulmates and will end up back together.”

Meanwhile, the source believes that Kanye doesn’t think of his relationship with Julia as anything more than a “distraction” as he attempts to win Kim back. “The other women that he is spending time with are a distraction. He likes the attention that he’s getting from them, but that’s all it is,” the insider notes, adding, “Kim is still the only one he truly wants to be with.”

Kanye’s latest fling comes just days after he was spotted in Miami with Puerto Rican artist Audri Nix and weeks after his breakup with Vinetria. The pair—who were first publicly linked in November 2021—were said to be “hooking up” for some time and living together at Kanye’s Malibu mansion, according to a source who spoke to Page Six. Less than a month later, however, Ye called it quits with the model before purchasing a home across the street from Kim.

As for Kanye and Julia, the duo first sparked dating rumors on January 1, 2022. According to photos obtained by TMZ at the time, the pair were seen enjoying a romantic dinner together at Carbone in Miami, Florida. One day after news of their date broke, Page Six confirmed that Kanye and Julia were dating. “Julia and Ye are dating,” a source told the site on January 3, 2022. “They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely.” The insider went on to add, “They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch.”

The pair continued to join each other on a pair of dates in Miami, including one outing to Makoto Bal Harbour, before taking their romance to New York City. Kanye and Julia were spotted attending a performance of Jeremy Harris’ Slave Play on Broadway on January 5, 2022, before dining at the Greenwich Village branch of Carbone. Later, Julia ended the night at Kanye’s hotel and was seen on the premises in a change of clothes the following morning. Yet according to a source who spoke to E! News at the time, Kanye wasn’t “overly affectionate” with Julia during their date. We have an idea of who he might be saving that affection for!

