Kanye & Julia Fox Ended Their Date at His Hotel as Things Are ‘Escalating’ Between Kim & Pete

Heating up! Kanye West and Julia Fox‘s date night in New York City reportedly ended at the rapper’s hotel after the pair spent all evening out on the town together.

Nearly a year after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, the “Runaway” rapper appears to be moving on with the Uncut Gems actress. News of their relationship first broke on January 3, 2022; the same day Kim was seen jetting off to the Bahamas with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, according to photos obtained by The Daily Mail. Their trip came just days after a source told Us Weekly that Kim and Pete’s relationship has “escalated quickly.” Kanye—who “absolutely despites Kim dating Pete,” per the source—now seems to be focusing on pursuing a new romance of his own with Julia.

After being spotted on a string of dates in Miami, Kanye and Julia took their romance to the Big Apple, where they attended a performance of Jeremy Harris’ Slave Play on Broadway before heading to dinner at Carbone in Greenwich Village on January 5, 2022. Following their date night, sources told Page Six that Julia stayed at Kanye’s hotel until at least past midnight—though she may have she spent the entire night with the rapper, as she was later spotted the following morning in the hotel lobby.

According to a separate source who spoke to People, Kanye was “very happy” to be joined by Julia for their Broadway date night. “He was excited she was there, and they were fully going out after,” the insider noted. “She was very supportive and hung out and seemed very happy to be with him.”

Kanye and Julia first sparked dating rumors on January 1, 2022, after they were photographed at the Miami, Florida branch of Carbone. The pair were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner at the time, according to photographs published by TMZ. While sources told the site that Kanye and Julia weren’t seeing each other seriously, Page Six later confirmed that the pair are an item. “Julia and Ye are dating,” a source told the site on January 3, 2022. “They both just got out of their former relationships, and they’ve helped each other recover immensely.” The insider continued, “They’re kind of kindred spirits, and it’s cool to watch.”

After their first date, Kanye and Julia were spotted out a second time at Makoto Bal Harbour in Miami, according to Page Six. A source told the site that Kanye “kept his hoodie on the entire time” while Julia wore a leather trench coat. “The hostesses were blown away that he just walked in,” the insider noted. Another source also hinted that couple could soon become Instagram official.

Meanwhile, when asked about rumors she and Kanye were dating, Julia responded didn’t confirm nor deny the speculation. “I don’t know,” she said coyly when the paparazzi asked the question, according to Elle.

