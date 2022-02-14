Kanye & Julia Are Sparking Breakup Rumors Again After She Hinted He Doesn’t ‘Matter’ to Her Anymore

Are they, or aren’t they? Kanye West and Julia Fox’s breakup rumors have continued to circulate on social media after eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Uncut Gems actress deleted most of her photos with the Yeezy founder for the second time in less than a month. But does this mean that the pair have officially called it quits?

Well, according to a report by the Daily Mail on February 14, 2022, the rumors about Kanye and Julia’s split are true. The outlet reported that “it’s all over” for the pair, who first started dating in January 2022 after meeting in Miami, Florida on New Year’s Eve. According to the site, Julia was spotted looking “tearful” while boarding a flight in Los Angeles just hours after deleting her photos with Ye on Instagram. Julia, for her part, neither confirmed nor denied the site’s claims about the breakup—but she did shoot down the assertion that she was crying over her situation. “I haven’t cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn’t cry over THIS!!” she wrote in an Instagram Story, which included a screenshot of the Daily Mail’s report.

“If anything I’ve been laughing more than ever before and if I look like s*** it’s cuz I got out at terminal 1 and ran on foot to terminal 7 cuz I was fkin late for a plane to go see the only men that matter which is my son and my dad,” she added, notably leaving the DONDA rapper off her list. In a separate comment, she addressed rumors that she started liking Kim Kardashian’s posts on Instagram after breaking up with Ye. “And for the record, I never stopped liking Kim [Kardashian]’s posts,” she explained.

Julia’s comments came just days after she referred to Kanye as her “boyfriend” during an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast on February 9, 2022. The rapper, for his part, has made headlines recently for an ongoing series of Instagram posts, in which he called out his estranged wife’s parenting choices and slammed her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. In one since-deleted post over Super Bowl weekend, Kanye insisted that the Saturday Night Live star would “never” meet the four children he shares with Kim. In another, he suggested that the comedian was trying to “destroy” his family.

While Kim has yet to respond to Ye’s Super Bowl Sunday outbursts, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did issue a statement in response to claims that she was allowing their eldest daughter, North, to upload videos on TikTok “against” Kanye’s “will.” The mother of four hit back at the rapper for attempting to “control and manipulate” the situation amid their divorce. Kim, for her part, filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kim wrote in her statement at the time. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

