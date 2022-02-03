Kanye Just Gave Julia the Same Birthday Present as Kim After Claims She’s ‘Channeling’ Her

Look familiar? Kanye West’s Julia Fox birthday present was an item his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, has received as a gift on numerous occasions over the years: a Baby Birkin.

Yes, that’s right. After a month of dating, Kanye gifted his new girlfriend Julia the luxury Hermès purse, which retails for over $20,000, in honor of her 32nd birthday. But that’s not all; according to TMZ, the Yeezy founder also gifted each of her friends a Baby Birkin of their own. The site also reports that Ye gifted the Uncut Gems actress some jewelry.

Kanye celebrated Julia’s special day by flying from California to New York to spend the night with her in Manhattan. “Ye flew into New York City for her birthday and then is flying back to LA to finish his new album [‘Donda 2’],” a source close to the couple told Page Six on February 3, 2022. According to the site, the pair joined Julia’s friends at Lucien, one of her favorite spots in the city. “They arrived together, looking very couple-y,” an insider shared. “He was all smiles. Her friends were also there. It was a big group.”

Julia’s birthday celebration came just hours after she shut down claims that she’s trying to “channel” Kanye’s estranged wife. In a since-deleted Instagram post, the actress denied that a recent outfit choice—a blue breastplate that retails for $300—was inspired by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. “FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021 and I was supposed to be a slutty Smurf. I forgot to post it,” she wrote, screenshotting the initial claim made by Page Six.

While Julia may not be actively attempting to copy the SKIMS founder, that doesn’t mean her boyfriend Kanye isn’t already trying to style her in a similar fashion. Just as Ye gave Julia her birthday Birkin, the rapper has gifted his estranged wife with the same style of purse in the past.

In fact, in 2020, Kim proudly wore a hand-painted Birkin that Kanye gifted to her several years prior for Christmas. The Birkin in question was customized and hand-painted by artist George Condo. “#HandPaintedGeorgeCondo #HermesBirkin #OneofOne #ChristmasPresentFromYeezy,” Kim captioned an Instagram post with the bag at the time.

Now, it looks as though Julia is joining in on the Birkin fun. Who knows—maybe she’ll get a handpainted edition from Ye soon enough.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.