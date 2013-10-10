Watch: Kanye West and Jimmy Kimmel Calmly Resolve Their Twitter Feud

Say what you will about Kanye West and the at-times ridiculous fights he picks on Twitter, but at least the man isn’t afraid to face his foes. The rapper and aspiring fashion designer went on “Late Night with Jimmy Kimmel” last night to openly discuss the encounter he had with the talk show host after a skit aired about him that Yeezy deemed offensive.

The pair had a civil and open conversation about the fight–in which Kimmel explained the motivation behind the skit, and Kanye explained why it upset him–before Yeezy launched into an empassioned monologue on his frustrations with entering the world of fashion.

Watch the clip above, and see the highlights of his fashion-inspired speech below!

“I’m not running for office. I’m just here to make good music. When I did that interview, I was really vocal about a lot of things that I had been dealing with over the past 10 years when I was put in the classification of just a celebrity. And for me, I’m a creative genius, there’s no other way to word it. I know you’re not supposed to say that about yourself. And I say things the wrong way a lot of the time but my intention is always positive.

“For me to say I wasn’t a genius, I would just be lying to you and to myself.”

“I spent two of my checks in telemarketing when I was 18 years old on a pair of Gucci slippers. This was before there was Zara and H&M, before you could find cool stuff when you were growing up. For me, I care about cool stuff. It means something to me, and it means something to a lot of people that are like me.”

“It’s bigger than who I am. It’s about, when I was on earth, what did I do to help? And at what point did I hit a glass ceiling and have people say, no no, you’re a celebrity, so you can’t help in this box or that box.”

“I could care less about any of these cameras in all honesty. I care about protecting my girl, I care about protecting my baby, and I care about protecting my dreams and my ideas.”

“Fashion isn’t always practical. It’s more about emotion, it’s more about swag, it’s more about pu–y, it’s more about club, it’s more about style.”

“I remember me and my boy Virgil, when we were interns at Fendi like six years ago, and the leather jogging pants is one of the things we presented that didn’t go through, and the reason I brought that up in the Zane interview is because there are people who made whole careers off of creating leather jogging pants. It became a phenomenon over the last three years.”

“The way the fashion world is right now, to be honest, there’s no black guy at the end of the runway in Paris.”

“I would sit with Hedi Slimane, the head designer at Saint Laurent, and he would say, stop giving your ideas away. But to me, I have some great ideas that would benefit people if they had the proper production.”

“I’m talking about, I was taking meetings with everyone [in fashion] in Paris, and everybody just looks at you like you’re crazy, and you don’t crash the Internet.”