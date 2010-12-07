Kanye West Is Slowly Morphing Into Michael Jackson!





All Photos: Imaxtree

Kanye West has never shyed away from beefing up his fashion industry cred. In the last six months alone, he’s filmed a 35 minute music video starring Selita Ebanks, made the rounds during Spring 2011 Fashion Week (I spotted him in a hot pink blazer at Jeremy Scott), appeared on the cover of i-D Magazine, released a song called “Christian Dior Denim Flow” that name-checks Lara Stone and Jessica Stam… I could go on!

Now he’s going for the gold, and having one of the most opulent brands in fashion create the stage looks for his upcoming tour. Hint Magazine reported that Christophe Decarnin he of the $1200 t-shirts might be remaking a portion of his Fall ’10 Balmain women’s collection just for Kanye’s show. We don’t know about you, but we can totally see him in the gilded jackets and jeans, plush furs, and breakaway coats that are as seventies-inspired as they are victorian.

If Balmain is indeed involved in the stage wardrobe, it will bring an amazing element of theatricality to the show, and we think Mr. West will end up looking like Michael Jackson meets Louis XIV meets Prince in Purple Rain. However, we wouldn’t expect much less from Kanye: He’s very serious about fashion. He did compare Lindsay Lohan‘s collection for Ungaro to 9/11, afterall.