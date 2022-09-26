Kanye & Irina Just Reunited A Year After Their Breakup—Here’s What She Said To Him

Incredible bond. Kanye West and Irina Shayk had a brief reunion at Milan Fashion Week. The two were spotted embracing each other after the Burberry show on September 25, 2022, and were glad to catch up.

Vogue posted the delightful moment on their Instagram of the DONDA artist and model reuniting. After they hug, Irina tells Kanye, “I got you,” while he smiles. Irina walked the Burberry runway in a black strapless gown with a bow design on the back from Riccardo Tisci’s upcoming collection. In the video, Kanye also talks with fellow model Bella Hadid and musician Erykah Badu.

The two first sparked dating rumors after they toured a vineyard in the South of France together on Kanye’s birthday on June 8, 2021. Though the news of them dating in 2021 might have surprised many, the pair go way back. They’ve known each other for over a decade, having worked together for the first time on Kanye’s “Power” music video. The Russian-born model played an angel in the Heaven-themed video. She later worked the runway of Kanye’s Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week in 2012. Celebrity gossip Instagram account Deux Moi received an anonymous tip claiming, “Kanye West is now secretly dating Irina Shayk aka Bradley Cooper’s baby mama.” The model, who shares 5-year-old daughter Lea with Bradley Cooper, split from the Oscar-nominated actor in 2019 after four years together.

However, the two only lasted a short while after they reportedly broke up a month later. Irina only liked Kanye “as a friend” and “doesn’t want a relationship with him,” according to a source who spoke to Page Six on Wednesday, July 14. The insider went on to reveal that the model even turned down another date invite from Kanye. The rapper reportedly asked Irina to join him at a show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week—but she said no because she didn’t want to spark any more dating rumors. “She doesn’t want the association that they are dating, which is what would have run in the press if she showed up [in Paris with him],” the source told the site. “It would have been another month of news saying that they are dating.”

Kanye recently spoke out about his kids with Kim Kardashian on his Instagram a couple of weeks ago. Ye posted multiple screenshots of a conversation presumably with Kim about their kids: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. Kanye argued that their kids should go to his new Donda Academy, but the person asked him to “stop.” Kanye replied, “No, we need to talk in person, you don’t have a say so of where the kids go to school. Why you get say say? Cause you half white?” He attacked also attacked Kim’s family, “Y’all don’t have so so over my black children and where they go to school. they will not do playboy and sex tapes” and he told the Kardashians to “tell your Clinton friends to come get me.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.