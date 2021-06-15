Irina Shayk Is ‘Excited’ to ‘Move On’ With Kanye Following His Divorce From Kim Kardashian

If you’re trying to keep up with Kanye West and Irina Shayk‘s relationship, you’re not alone. Below, we’re diving into everything you need to know about this surprising Hollywood couple—from when they started dating, to how “serious” their relationship really is at this point.

Before we get into all of that, however, here’s a little primer on who the Yeezy designer and model were previously linked to before they kicked off their rumored romance. Whether or not you’re a fan of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, you may already know that the Grammy-winning rapper was married to reality star Kim Kardashian for nearly seven years before the SKIMS founder filed for divorce from him in February 2021. The exes share four kids together—North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm—who live with mom Kim in California while their dad splits his time between their state and his ranch in Wyoming.

Irina, meanwhile, was last linked to A Star Is Born actor Bradley Cooper. The model and Oscar-nominated star began dating in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Lea De Seine in March 2017. The pair called it quits in June 2019. Prior to her relationship with Bradley, Irina’s first major public relationship was with soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo. The former couple reportedly met in 2010 and dated until 2015, as confirmed by Us Weekly in January of that year.

Now, what does all of this mean for Irina and Kanye? Well, for starters, both celebs were single and ready to mingle by the time they met in 2021—and there are plenty more details where that came from. For everything we know about Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s relationship so far, just keep on reading below!

June 2021: Irina is “ready” to “move on” with Kanye

About one year after her split from Bradley Cooper, Irina was feeling “excited” as “she’s been ready to move on and find someone” for some time, according to a source who spoke to Hollywood Life on June 15. And that someone just so happens to be Kanye: “Irina was thrilled when Kanye reached out to her asking her to hang out,” the insider added at the time.

“She doesn’t want to be known as just someone who’s associated [with] Bradley Cooper,” the source continued. “This is a Hollywood merger of a new Hollywood power couple in her eyes, of Kanye and Irina, and it feels big to her for her career, but she also likes Kanye. She’s ready for this.” As for Kanye, it seems pretty safe to say that he’s excited about their relationship too!

June 2021: Kanye & Irina go to France together

Never one for subtleties, Kanye and Irina were spotted together for the first time on the Yeezy designer’s 44th birthday halfway across the globe in France. The pair reportedly stayed at the luxury Villa La Coste boutique hotel, which boasts its own private vineyard in the idyllic region of Provence. Photos published by The Daily Mail showed the pair were all smiles as they toured the grounds of Villa La Coste, and according to the paper, Irina and Kanye even flew back to the States together the following day. The duo were spotted at a New Jersey airport together before going their separate ways: Irina headed back to NYC to spend some time with her daughter, whereas Kanye flew back to Los Angeles alone, according to People.

Multiple sources confirmed that the pair were an item following their French vacation, with one insider telling TMZ at the time that Kanye and Irina are “100% romantically together.”

May 2021: Kanye and Irina spark dating rumors

Rumors about Kanye and Irina first began to circulate on social media after an Instagram user sent an anonymous tip to celebrity gossip account Deux Moi claiming that the pair had started dating. “Kanye West is now secretly dating Irina Shayk aka Bradley Cooper’s baby mama,” the tip read. Seems like that was accurate after all!

April 2021: Kanye and Irina start dating

After photos of Kanye and Irina’s vacation were published by The Daily Mail, sources told Us Weekly that the pair’s relationship has been going on “for a couple [of] months” at the very least. This puts the start of their relationship at around April 2021. “Irina and Kanye have been spending time together and getting to know one another,” the insider explained. “He’s always thought she was beautiful and they’re both looking forward to seeing where this goes.”