Kanye & Irina Shayk May Be Dating After Celebrating His Birthday Together Amid His Divorce From Kim

Moving on. It appears Kanye West and Irina Shayk are dating amid his ongoing divorce from Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Kim Kardashian. The pair fueled romance rumors after they were photographed looking rather cozy in a series of flicks obtained by The Daily Mail.

In the photos, which you can view here, the 44-year-old rapper and 35-year-old model were all smiles as they toured a vineyard in the South of France together on Kanye’s birthday on Tuesday, June 8. As they walked closely together in the photos, Kanye and Irina also appeared to be accompanied by a group of people, though it’s unclear if these individuals were pals of the pair or part of their teams.

Either way, the pair seemingly decided to celebrate the Grammy-winner’s special day with a vacation together to the Mediterranean region of Provence. Kanye’s ex, meanwhile, took to Instagram that same day with a sweet birthday message: “Love U for Life,” Kim captioned her post. She has yet to respond to rumors about their relationship. Reps for her ex and his rumored new flame also did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Now, as for Kanye and Irina: While the duo may come as a surprise to some, they actually go way back! The pair have known each other for over a decade, having worked together for the first time on Kanye’s “Power” music video. The Russian-born model played an angel in the Heaven-themed video. She later worked the runway of Kanye’s Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week in 2012. Fast forward to 2021, and the duo are “100% romantically together,” according to TMZ—though sources tell the site that they aren’t sure how serious the relationship is at this time.

Rumors of Kanye and Irina’s relationship first began to swirl in May 2021, after celebrity gossip Instagram account Deux Moi received an anonymous tip claiming, “Kanye West is now secretly dating Irina Shayk aka Bradley Cooper’s baby mama.” The model, who shares 4-year-old daughter Lea with Bradley Cooper, split from the Oscar-nominated actor in 2019 after four years together. Kanye, meanwhile, is in the middle of a split from his ex Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from the rapper just four months ago in February 2021. The exes, who share four kids—North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2—split after nearly seven years together.