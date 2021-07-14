Kanye West & Irina Shayk Might’ve Already Broken Up—Here’s Who Ended Things

Though their rumored relationship started only five weeks ago, it seems we may already be hearing about Kanye West and Irina Shayk‘s breakup. According to The New York Post’s Page Six, the rapper and model’s romance has already “cooled off”—and it’s reportedly because one of them just wants to be friends.

So, who’s in the friendzone? Unfortunately for Kanye, Irina only “likes him as a friend” and “doesn’t want a relationship with him,” according to a source who spoke to Page Six on Wednesday, July 14. The insider went on to reveal that the model even turned down another date invite from Kanye. The rapper, 44, reportedly asked Irina, 35, to join him at a show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week—but she said no because she didn’t want to spark any more dating rumors.

“She doesn’t want the association that they are dating, which is what would have run in the press if she showed up [in Paris with him],” the source told the site. “It would have been another month of news saying that they are dating.” Irina, who shares a 4-year-old daughter with her ex, Bradley Cooper, just isn’t interested in being “linked with anyone” at the moment, the insider added. “She is happy being single.”

Kanye and Irina first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted together on the Yeezy designer’s 44th birthday in France. The pair reportedly stayed at the luxury Villa La Coste boutique hotel, which boasts its own private vineyard in the idyllic region of Provence. Photos published by The Daily Mail showed the duo were all smiles as they toured the grounds of Villa La Coste.

Irina and Kanye even flew back to the States together at the time. According to the British paper, the duo were spotted at a New Jersey airport before going their separate ways. Irina headed back to NYC to spend some time with her daughter, whereas Kanye flew back to Los Angeles alone, according to People.

Following their French vacation, multiple sources confirmed that the pair were an item, with one insider telling TMZ that Kanye and Irina were “100% romantically together.” But according to Page Six’s insider, Irina only attended the Grammy-winner’s birthday party in France “as a friend.” “There were 50 other people there,” the source explained, meaning all those photos of Kanye and Irina on a private stroll maybe never meant as much as some sources initially thought!