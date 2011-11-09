Kanye West In Givenchy & More: Which Dude Wore A Skirt Best?

Kanye West is known for flaunting his outlandish and lavish fashion sense — he deemed himself the “Herms of verses” and wore a Celine Spring 2011 silk blouse onstage at Coachella this past April. While his lyrics often reflect the hyper-masculine image present throughout much of hip hop, Yeezy certainly isn’t afraid of a little gender-bending.

Teaming up with Jay-Z for the highly anticipated Watch the Throne tour this past week at Madison Square Garden, the male diva took the stage in a thigh-length Givenchy leather skirt. At first, I was a little horrified, but I can only stay horrified by Givenchy for so long.

Kanye pulled it off like no one else could. However, many designers (such asYohji Yamamoto and Rick Owens) are including skirts in their menswear collections, which begs the all-important question: Is this going to be a popular trend for men?

Many celebrities have also taken the risk and thrown on a skirt before hitting the town. Take a look at the gallery above and vote for who wore it best. Oh, and yes, that is Vin Diesel!