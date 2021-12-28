Kanye Just Moved Across the Street From Kim to Be ‘Near’ Her as She Dates Pete

While Kanye West’s house with Kim Kardashian is no longer shared by the rapper and reality star following their divorce, it looks like Ye has a new solution to remain close to his estranged wife—even if it means buying another home right across the street from her.

The Yeezy founder, 44, decided to purchase a 3,600 square foot Hidden Hills estate for $4.5 million right before the new year in late December 2021, according to a Dirt.com report. Kanye reportedly paid a whopping $421,000 over the sellers’ original asking price just to secure the home. But why? Well, the spacious property sits on a 1-acre lot across the street from his former marital home with Kim, which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star won in a settlement eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. The SKIMS founder, 41, still lives in the home she and Kanye once shared along with their four kids, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. And now, it looks like Ye will be much closer to his family while also keeping an eye on his estranged wife, who is currently dating Pete Davidson.

“It made perfect sense for him to have a place near the kids,” a source told E! News on December 27, 2021. “He scooped it up right when it hit the market in early December and the escrow closed right before Christmas.” While the home is considerably modest in comparison to the $60 million mansion he once shared with Kim, Kanye’s new home is “perfect to be developed into whatever he dreams up,” according to the insider. Already, the DONDA star “plans to tear [the current residence] down and rebuild.”

The source continues, “It will take time to get permits and plans and he won’t be able to live there for a while. But he is excited about it and so are the kids.” Currently, Ye is living at a Malibu beach house that he purchased for $57.3 million in September 2021, which is about 30 minutes away from Kim and the kids by car.

According to a source who spoke to E! previously, the rapper was “casually” living with model Vinetria at his Malibu home prior to their split in December 2021. “Kanye likes Vinetria’s company and has continued to bring her around his friend group,” the insider said at the time. “She has stayed in his house several times in the last month and has been invited to social functions with him.” Now, it’s clear Ye has his sights set on Kim and his family again.

