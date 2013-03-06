Kanye West: Hip-Hop Industry Doesn’t Like That I Wear Givenchy, Date Kim Kardashian

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Kanye West is nothing if not outspoken. Fresh from making multiple appearances at Paris Fashion Week with girlfriend (and future baby mama) Kim Kardashian, the rapper and fashion designer called in to popular New York radio station Hot 97 to argue with his number 7 ranking on MTV’s annual Hottest MCs in the Game list.

As a noted sore loser, West wasn’t thrilled with his placement, but seems to feel that the hip-hop industry hasn’t embraced his evolution over the years, and cited that as a reason for not being included in the top five.

“What happens with these type of things and the people that review it, when I come in and I have the pink polo and the backpack, I’m checking all the boxes of that A Tribe Called Quest era and all that, so they want to champion it,” he said. “They don’t like Givenchy Kanye. They don’t like Kanye in a kilt, they don’t like Kanye in a relationship.”

Clearly, Yeezy thinks the fashion-forward image he’s cultivated during the past few years doesn’t sit well with the notoriously tough world of rap music. Also of note is that he brings up his kilt wearing, which he reportedly has massive regrets about, and even tried to force leading image provider Getty to delete photos of him rocking the man skirt.

