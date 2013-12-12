OMG: Kanye Kicked a Fan Out of His Show for Heckling His Margiela Mask

Because of course: in case you haven’t yet gleaned this particular fact, Kanye West does not take well to criticism. Whether it’s from the fashion world at large, a talk show host like Jimmy Kimmel, or (apparently) a random fan in the front row of his concert, he just isn’t having it. Kanye West just can’t, you guys.

At a concert last night in San Antonio, Texas, a fan in the front row began heckling the rapper over his Maison Martin Margiela mask, demanding that he remove it. Kanye stopped the show and took on his alleged “fan” head-on.

“Now, you can see my face on the internet every motherf–king day,” Kanye retorted. “I came here, I open up a motherf–king mountain… and you tryin’ to tell me how to give you my art. Now tell me something, y’all want me to do this show the way I would do this show?” The crowd roared, Kanye instructed concert security to remove the fan, and then he went about reminding everyone there—who, we must remember paid hundreds of dollars to see him—exactly who he is.

“Don’t f–king heckle me,” West told the crowd. “I’m Kanye motherf–king West.”

