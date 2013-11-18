Links to Click: Kanye West Lectures at Harvard, Meryl Streep’s Rumored Next Role, More

The Internet on this lovely Monday offered up a smattering of celebrity news bizarre, surprising, and downright annoying. Read on!

1. Kanye West gave a lecture to the graduate student body at Harvard’s School of Design. And yes, Kim Kardashian watched from the rafters. [Pitchfork]

2. Rumor alert: multiple Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep might be playing “Britain’s Got Talent” viral singing star Susan Boyle. [HuffPo]

3. Don’t be that person who orders a full-bodied red wine with fish: Here are 5 wine and food pairing rules everyone should know. [The Vivant]

4. HA: Justin Bieber hosted a party and made all his guests sign $3 million confidentiality agreements. [TMZ]

5. Jennifer Lawrence has been killing it on the red carpet lately. Which of her “Hunger Games” premiere looks is your favorite? [Beauty High]

6. Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka Flame went on an epic rant against Oprah Winfrey, and it’s entirely NSFW. [Radar]

7. It’s Monday. You’re already exhausted. Here are five makeup tricks to disguise tired eyes. [Daily Makeover]

8. Christian Louboutin has designed one-of-a-kind, spiky red boots that are up for auction for $30,000. [The Cut]

9. A new autopsy report sadly suggests that Brittany Murphy and her husband Simon Monjack may have been poisoned. [Examiner]