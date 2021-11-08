Kanye Is Dating a 22-Year-Old After Asking Kim to ‘Refrain’ From Seeing Pete—Meet His Girlfriend

Scroll To See More Images

Ever since his split from Kim Kardashian, fans have been curious to know who would become Kanye West’s girlfriend next. The “Heartless” rapper has been linked to many ladies in his life, and it seems that he isn’t changing pace anytime soon.

News of Kanye West’s girlfriend—who you can see below—comes after Kim filed for divorce from the Yeezy founder in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple share four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split in her divorce filing, however, an Us Weekly report at the time claimed that Kim’s reason for divorcing Kanye specifically had to do with his “unpredictable behavior.” According to a source who spoke to the publication, Kim “tried to get him into treatment for his mental health and all attempts have been unsuccessful.” The last straw for the couple appeared to be when Kanye, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016, made shocking comments about his family during his failed campaign for the 2020 Presidential Election. While on the campaign trail, the rapper claimed at a rally in South Carolina that he and Kim almost aborted their first child, North, when the SKIMS founder was pregnant in 2012.

Since then, Kim and Kanye’s relationship has evolved into co-parenting their four children and supporting each other’s creative ventures when possible. But that doesn’t mean there haven’t been hiccups along the way—especially when rumors of new romances have entered the picture. Of course, that includes reports about Kanye West’s girlfriend today. For everything there is to know about her, just keep on reading below.

Vinetria (2021)

On November 8, 2021, Page Six reported that Kanye West’s girlfriend is 22-year-old model Vinetria. A source told the publication that the Yeezy founder has been “hooking up with” Vinetria “for a while now.”

The pair first appeared to go public with their relationship after attending the rapper’s Donda Academy debut basketball game together on November 6, 2021, in Minneapolis. Kanye and Vinetria were photographed sitting courtside, according to clips and photos shared on social media.

Sources also reportedly shared with Page Six that Vinetria was with Kanye when he was in Miami filming an interview for Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs” series. In the interview, which aired on November 4, 2021, the rapper claimed that his ex Kim was “still” his wife despite their split. “My wife—’cause she’s still my wife—ain’t no paperwork,” he said at one point during the now-viral interview. The Grammy Award winner also addressed Kim’s Saturday Night Live appearance in October 2021, during which the SKIMS founder joked about Kanye’s “personality” being the reason for their divorce.”SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ because they just wanted to get that bar off. And I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced,” Kanye claimed. “That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”

The rapper’s comments came amid reports that Kim is dating Pete Davidson after the pair bonded on the set of SNL. The KKW Beauty founder and the comedian kissed during a skit on the show. Shortly following their onscreen kiss, multiple outlets reported that the duo were spending time together. In October 2021, the pair were photographed holding hands while riding a rollercoaster at a theme park in California. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that Kim and Pete were “just friends,” though they noted that “things could turn romantic.” Just days later, the pair continued to fuel romance rumors when they joined each other for a private rooftop dinner date at Campania’s in Pete’s native Staten Island. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately. It was just the two of them,” a source told Page Six on November 2, 2021, noting that Kim and Pete dined without any security with them, and “they quietly were able to sneak in and out” for the date.

Irina Shayk (2021)

News broke of Kanye West and Irina Shayk‘s relationship in June 2021 after they were photographed together in France celebrating the rapper’s 44th birthday. At the time, a source told TMZ that the pair were “100 percent romantically together.” Irina—who split from boyfriend Bradley Cooper in 2019—was said to be “thrilled” when Kanye asked her to travel to France for his birthday, according to an insider who spoke to Hollywood Life at the time.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that Kim supported Irina as Kanye’s new girlfriend, especially after the model’s quiet split from Bradley Cooper in 2019. “She saw how quiet and respectful Irina was after she broke up with Bradley,” the insider said, adding how Kim “wouldn’t like” to see Kanye move on with someone “who’s going to talk to the press.” However, Kanye and Irina’s relationship was short-lived. The pair reportedly called it quits after two months of dating in August 2021. According to an insider who spoke to Us at the time, Irina ended things with Kanye after she realized “they aren’t great romantic partners.”

Kim Kardashian (2012-2021)

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian started dating in 2012. At the time, the KKW Beauty founder was still legally married to her ex-husband, Kris Humphries, whom she split from just 72 days after their wedding. After Kim’s divorce from Kris was finalized in 2013, she and Kanye went on to marry. The pair tied the knot in Italy in May 2014 and share four kids. Their daughter, North, was born in 2013 prior to her parents’ wedding. Kim and Kanye went on to welcome their first son Saint in 2015, whereas their daughter Chicago and son Psalm were born in 2018 and 2019, respectively, via surrogates.

After six years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. In an episode during the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim opened up about her split from the rapper for the first time. “I feel like I’ve worked so hard in life to achieve everything that I’ve wanted to, and I’ve lived up to my expectations and achieved 10 times more than I even thought was humanly possible. But I don’t have a life to share that with,” she told her mother, Kris, who sat opposite her during the clip.

“I mean, I have my kids, but am I just gonna sit here and think, ‘OK, my kids fulfill me and I’m good?’ I never thought I was lonely. I thought I could just have my kids and my husband moves [from] state to state and I’m on this ride with him and I was OK with that,” she continued, referring to Kanye’s nomadic lifestyle.

“But turning 40 this year, I was like, No, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state,” she added at the time. “I used to think that [living apart] was when we were getting along the best, but to me that’s sad and that’s not what I want. “I want someone where we have the same [TV] shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me.” The mother of four continued, “It’s the little things that I don’t have. I have all the big things. I have [everything] extravagant you could possibly imagine. And no one will ever do it like that [again]. I’m grateful for those experiences, but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”

Amber Rose (2008-2010)

Kanye dated model Amber Rose from 2008 to 2010. Their whirlwind relationship ended in a contentious split, with the model claiming that the rapper “bullied” her for years even after the pair called it quits during an interview on the “No Jumper” podcast in October 2020.

“I didn’t soak up anything from him. Me and him are two very different people,” she said at the time. “I’m a compassionate person. I have empathy. I’m a good person. That’s why people love me. That’s why anybody I’ve ever dated loved me.” The model, who has since moved on Alexander “AE” Edwards, went on to call out Kanye’s slut-shaming comments about her. “I don’t know if he says things to make his wife more comfortable, but to slut-shame me and say you needed 30 showers, like, bro, you took me around the world. Since when do you need 30 showers?” The model went on to allege that the rapper is a “narcissist,” saying, “You share two years with someone, you take them around the world, you buy the jewelry, you shout-out to the world how much you love them and how much fun you have with this person and then the person decides that this is not what they want their life to be. I opted out. I don’t want my life to be like that. I’m not that type of person.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.