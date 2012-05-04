What Do Kanye West and Gareth Pugh Have In Common? Watch This Video To Find Out

What do Kanye West and Gareth Pugh have in common? Besides both showing at Paris Fashion Week (BTW–typing that was a lot harder on us than it was for you to read that), they can now say they’ve both worked with director Ruth Hogben from Nick Knight‘s SHOWstudio creative hodge podge thanks to a brand new film project from Ruth and Kanye.

Released just this morning, the new video from West and Hogben’s collaboration was created for Yeezy’s new single “Lost in the World” off his My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album (you know, that “old” album where he made that Runaway short for).

The music video was shot in black and white (something that’s a bit of a trademark for Ruthie), and actually barely sees Mr. Kardashian in it at all. Most of the on-screen time is taking up by white T-shirt clad models, dancing and moving it up like whoa for the cameras, which makes us wonder if they’re actually professionally trained dancers instead of models…All in all, it’s a really beautiful and breathtaking clip to watch.

Previously, Ruth Hogben has worked on many film project with London’s own Gareth Pugh for a few fashion shorts, highlighting the avant garde designer’s groundbreaking designs. Not too long ago, the two paired up for London department store Selfridge‘s The Film Project which had Gareth giving us his best Liza Minnelli impersonation on record to date.

Break out that Jacob & Co. necklace, put the volume up on your computer, kick your kicks backs and check out the new music video from Kanye down below:

