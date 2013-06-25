Links To Click: Kanye West’s Guide To Home Decor, Emily Maynard’s Makeup Secrets, More

Take a mid-day break to peruse our list of must-see Internet stories of the day!

1. Kanye West is “super-obsessed” with furniture. See what home decor designers have his seal of approval. [The Vivant]

2. “The Bachelorette” Emily Maynard stopped by to talk beauty, hair, and her new jewelry line! [Beauty High]

3. Angelina Jolie scored a major victory at the United Nations yesterday. [The Cut]

4. Shakira is on the cover of the July issue of Elle, and we learn that Adam Levine has a big ol’ crush on her. [Elle]

5. Dior’s Delphine Arnault is now second-in-command to Marc Jacobs at Louis Vuitton. [WWD]

6. It’s so hot outside. Here are 10 hairstyles that will survive the heat. [Daily Makeover]

7. Kanye West’s main collaborators on “Yeezus” talk about what it’s like to work with the artist. [Pitchfork]

8. Kelly Rowland’s new album is more grown-up than her past efforts. [Fact Magazine]

9. A long-lost indie film starring Jennifer Lawrence is set for release July 9. She was 15 years old when she shot it! [YouTube]

10. M.I.A.’s new video for “Bring The Noize” just premiered! [Noisey]

