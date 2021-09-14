Kanye Just Re-followed Kim on Instagram Days After Unfollowing Her Amid His Cheating Rumors

It looks like Kanye West follows Kim Kardashian on Instagram again. The rapper previously unfollowed his estranged wife on the social media platform just days ago, so what changed?

Well, it seems Kanye’s social media activity is all part of some larger promotional scheme—possibly for his latest album, DONDA, which was released in August 2021—and Kim appears to be in full support. After the Yeezy founder, 44, unfollowed her recently, the SKIMS founder, 40, changed her profile pic on Instagram to match the black icon used on his profile. Interestingly, a quick look through Kanye’s current following list reveals that each of the 22 profiles he follows also shares this blacked-out profile photo.

Kim and Kanye‘s bizarre social media moves came just hours before the KKW Beauty founder attended the Met Gala in New York City on Monday, September 14. Kim arrived on the beige carpet wearing a striking all-black Balenciaga ensemble inspired by her estranged husband, whom she filed to divorce from in February 2021. According to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight following the annual gala, it was Kanye who introduced Kim to Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia. Demna, for his part, walked alongside Kim at the Met Gala in an outfit reminiscent of a past design worn by Kanye himself.

“Even though Kanye is not attending tonight, his presence will be felt on the carpet. It was him who introduced Kim to Demna and was instrumental in the newly formed relationship between her and Balenciaga,” the insider told ET. “Kanye gave her the courage to push creativity and people’s imagination through art,” the source adds. “It’s the ultimate confidence.”

Kim, for her part, narrowly avoided running into Kanye’s rumored fling Irina Shayk while at the Met Gala. As a refresher, Kanye and Irina were romantically linked from June to August 2021 following his split from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. It was around this same time that Kanye unfollowed Kim for the first time, along with the rest of the Kardashian family, on Twitter.

In the months since, Kanye has seemingly alluded to having cheated on his estranged wife prior to their divorce. The admission came on a song titled “Hurricane,” which appears on his tenth studio album, DONDA. “The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown,” a source told Page Six following its release. “If you look closer to the lyrics, he is referring to his infidelity during his marriage with Kim, even after two kids.” The site confirmed, however, that Kanye did not cheat on Kim with Irina Shayk. The affair allegedly occurred after the former couple welcomed their son Saint in December 2015. The pair also share son Psalm and daughters North and Chicago.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.