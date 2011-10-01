Kanye West Finally Shows In Paris: Do You Like The Clothes?

Last week, we told you that Kanye would be showing his collection in Paris today. We also mentioned that designer Katie Eary would be involved, and that he has hired numerous industry consultants including Australian stylist Christine Centenera to work on his debut collection.

This evening, at the Lyce Henri-IV building, a public secondary school in the 5th arrondissement of Paris, Kanye finally revealed the collection to industry insiders. The Olsen twins, Lindsey Lohan and Ciara sat in the front row, and other guests included Jared Leto, Alexander Wang, Olivier Theyskens of Theory, and Anna Wintour.

While the rumor that all the models Kanye mentioned in his song “Christian Dior Denim Flow” would end up walking in today’s show was sadly proved incorrect, several of them (including Anja Rubik and Jourdan Dunn) did manage to make it down the runway.

The show, scheduled for 9:30 PM in Paris, started over thirty minutes late and featured fur, sexy dresses, lots of leather and very high heels. There were just 23 looks in total, and a great deal of cleavage!

What do you think of the collection? Do you think he should stick to music?


