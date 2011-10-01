StyleCaster
Share

Kanye West Finally Shows In Paris: Do You Like The Clothes?

What's hot
StyleCaster

Kanye West Finally Shows In Paris: Do You Like The Clothes?

Truc
by
Kanye West Finally Shows In Paris: Do You Like The Clothes?
11 Start slideshow

Last week, we told you that Kanye would be showing his collection in Paris today. We also mentioned that designer Katie Eary would be involved, and that he has hired numerous industry consultants including Australian stylist Christine Centenera to work on his debut collection.

This evening, at the Lyce Henri-IV building, a public secondary school in the 5th arrondissement of Paris, Kanye finally revealed the collection to industry insiders. The Olsen twins, Lindsey Lohan and Ciara sat in the front row, and other guests included Jared Leto, Alexander Wang, Olivier Theyskens of Theory, and Anna Wintour.

While the rumor that all the models Kanye mentioned in his song “Christian Dior Denim Flow” would end up walking in today’s show was sadly proved incorrect, several of them (including Anja Rubik and Jourdan Dunn) did manage to make it down the runway.

The show, scheduled for 9:30 PM in Paris, started over thirty minutes late and featured fur, sexy dresses, lots of leather and very high heels. There were just 23 looks in total, and a great deal of cleavage!

What do you think of the collection? Do you think he should stick to music? Let us know in the comments section below!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 11

Anja Rubik opened Kanye West's first-ever showing at Paris Fashion Week

Photo via @VogueParis

Eniko Mihalik on the runway

Photo via @VogueParis

Chanel Iman in fur

Photo via @VogueParis

Another look from the runway

Photo via @JessicaMichault

A peach dress

Photo via @JessicaMichault

A detail shot

Photo via RCFA's Tumblr

Another look on Chanel Iman

Photo via RCFA's Tumblr

A sexy white dress

Photo via RCFA's Tumblr

The finale

Photo via @CathyHorynNYT

More looks from the finale

Photo via @CathyHorynNYT

The show's official invite

Photo via @CocoRocha

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Paris Fashion Week: The Best Collections So Far!

Paris Fashion Week: The Best Collections So Far!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share