Kanye Just Leaked Drake’s Address After He Dissed Him & Called Him a ‘Burnout’

Talk about a “Betrayal.” Kanye West leaked Drake’s address after he called him a “burnout” in his new song “Betrayal” with Trippie Redd.

Drake and Kanye‘s drama started on Saturday, August 21, when Trippie Redd released his new single, “Betrayal,” which features Drake. In the song, Drake confirms that he and Kanye still have beef after he claims that the Yeezy founder has already “burned out” in his career at 44 years old. “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone,” Drake raps. He continues, “Rollin’ stones, heavy stones (PinkGrillz) / Precious stone, let me make my presence known.”

After Drake’s diss, Kanye responded in a post on his Instagram Story, which showed him sending a photo of Joaquin Phoenix in 2019’s Joker to a group chat with a text that read, “I live for this. I’ve been fucked with by nerd ass jock n— like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”

The members of the group chat were only identified by their first name. One of the contacts was listed with the letter “D,” which fans believe to be Drake. The feud continued on Sunday, August 22, when Kanye posted a Google Maps screenshot of Drake’s home address.

Drake’s address was previously reported in September 2019 when the National Post reported that rapper had a mansion under construction 21 Park Lane Circle in Bridle Path, an upscale neighborhood in Toronto, Canada. At the time, the city of Toronto granted Drake permission to build fences up to 4.4 meters high. The permission came after Drake requested to build fences more than twice as high as the height dictated by the city’s bylaws. According to the National Post, Toronto’s bylaws dictate that no residential fence can exceed more than two meters in height.

Drake, for his part, didn’t seem to care about Kanye’s leak. After Kanye’s post, Drake took to his own Instagram Story with a video him in a car as he laughed to himself.

Read the full lyrics to Drake and Trippie Redd’s “Betrayal” via Genius below.

[Intro]

Finish (Finish)

(PinkGrillz)

[Chorus: Trippie Redd]

Paper planes (Paper planes), Novocaine (Novocaine)

Mary Jane (Yeah)

Say one thing to me, you Texas toast, no Raising Cane’s

I can’t lie, life’s good, man, I can’t complain (Yeah)

Walkin’ through the hood undoubtedly without a stain

Hopped off the porch, I’m a prodigy, they know the name

Had to run it up like my prophecy, financial gain (PinkGrillz)

If you ain’t with me, you against me, then get out the way (Woah)

[Verse 1: Trippie Redd, Trippie Redd & Drake]

We be spinnin’ on you and your people, dancin’ on your grave

Keep them choppers like Resident Evil, we dress like BloodRaynе

Rocked out, American eaglе, hoodie got blood stains

And my brother whippin’ up them kilos, I told him “Fuck the game”

Twin Glocks, Max Payne, kickin’ shit, Johnny Cage

Ices out at Johnny Dang, beat shit, Liu Kang

Flamin’ shit, Liu Kang, brand new day (PinkGrillz)

Brand new K, ballin’ like 2K

[Verse 2: Drake]

I swear I been betrayed (‘Trayed)

One too many times (Times)

Too many to count (Count), yeah

All them nights I prayed

Solid how I stayed (Stayed)

No matter how they played it, I still don’t mind (Woah, yeah)

There’s too many to count (Ayy, ayy, PinkGrillz)

Times I been betrayed, fuck is that about?

Paper plane, Laker game, Novocaine (Novocaine)

Head shot, Drizzy, man, you know the aim (Grrrt)

N—s prayin’ that I spare ’em like a bowling lane (Woo, woo)

Yeah, like Mike (Like Mike)

Corleone (Corleone), sporty flow (Sporty flow)

I done done it all, it’s like I’m Shawty Lo (Shawty)

All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know

Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go

Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone

Rollin’ stones, heavy stones (PinkGrillz)

Precious stone, let me make my presence known

