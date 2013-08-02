Kanye West Releases New Version of “The Canyons” Trailer Starring Lindsay Lohan

https://www.youtube.com/5Y7ct7mdmOM

After much hype and anticipation, “The Canyons” is released today at select theaters and various digital platforms including Video On Demand and iTunes. The neo-noir flick starring Lindsay Lohan and porn star James Deen has received mixed reviews (including a glowing one from trade publication Variety), and we’d be lying if we said we weren’t going home immediately this evening to watch it.

But now someone else has been added to the mix: Kanye West. Through his multimedia company DONDA, the 36-year-old rapper and Kardashian baby daddy has released a new version of the trailer, complete with different editing and new music for the film’s soundtrack.

Frankly, we’re a bit perplexed as to how this all started—but the result is interesting.

See for yourself in the video above and let us know your thoughts!

MORE ON STYLECASTER:

Lindsay Lohan Packs 270 Outfits For 90 Days In Rehab

Lindsay Lohan’s First Post-Rehab Job: Blogging About Rehab

Lindsay Lohan’s Court Outfit: Chanel, Céline and Christian Louboutin