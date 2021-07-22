Here’s the Truth About a Rumor Kanye Has a Song Comparing His Marriage to Kim to ‘Prison’

New album, new Kanye? Before Kanye West‘s Donda album announcement, there was a rumor that he had a song that compared his marriage to Kim Kardashian to a “prison.”

According to The Sun, Kanye has a song titled “Welcome to My Life” from his upcoming album, which includes lyrics about his marriage to Kim, as well as his past Twitter rants and 2020 presidential campaigns. The Sun reports that one of the lyrics compares his divorce from Kim to escaping from jail. “Tell the assassins I escaped from Calabasas,” Kanye allegedly raps. A source for The Sun described the song as a “very deep” reflection on Kanye and Kim’s relationship. “He talks about the kids and mentions her taking everything. After he played this song he paused for like, two minutes, and cried,” the insider said.

So will Kanye shade Kim on Donda? Well, according to a source for Page Six, The Sun’s report isn’t accurate. A source told the newspaper that Kanye played Donda for Kim and none of the songs are “negative” toward her at all. “Kanye actually played the song for Kim personally before the listening party,” the insider said. “It’s emotional and personal. Not negative at all.” Kanye and Kim, who filed for divorce in January, seem to be in a good place after their recent vacation in San Francisco with their four kids—North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm—in July.

Kanye announced his new album, Donda, with a commercial during Game 6 of the NBA Finals on July 20. The LP, which is Kanye’s 10th studio album, is named after Kanye’s late mother Donda, who died of coronary artery disease in November 2007. The commercial, which starred track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson, included one minute from “No Child Left Behind,” an upcoming track from Donda.

When is Kanye West’s Donda album release date?

The release date for Kanye West’s Donda album is Friday, July 23. Kanye will also host a listening event on Thursday, July 22, at 8 p.m. at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Tickets range from $20 to $50 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster. The event will also be streamed on Apple Music.

What is Kanye West’s Donda album cover?

According to attendees at a Donda listening event in Las Vegas on July 18, Kanye West’s Donda album cover is a painting by French artist Louise Bourgeois who died in 2010. Kanye chose the painting because of Bourgeois’ own relationship with her mother. Bourgeois’ mother died when she was 20 years old. The death inspired her to pursue a career in art.

