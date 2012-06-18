Kanye West Ditches Jay-Z for Atlantic City

Planning a trip to Atlantic City? Then mark your calendar for Kanye West‘s first solo performance since Coachella 2011 and the first in Atlantic City. On July 6th and 7th, the rapper/designer will be performing at hot new locale Revel’s Ovation Hall and needless to say, Kim Kardashian will be around somewhere in a questionable outfit.

Personally, I don’t know why the rapper chose to make his solo return in Atlantic City, ’cause I can think of a million other places (maybe he’s taking a cue from his BFF Jay-Z‘s girl, the one and only Beyoncé, who had her first performance post-baby-bump at Revel last month). Still, I’m curious to find out how his performance will go.

There’s no doubt the man has talent, but you never know when he’s going to go on a rant or have some kind of diva moment.

I’m also curious to see what Kim will be wearing. She’s been trying to revamp her look, so hopefully she’ll show up looking somewhat decent. She looks best when she keeps it simple, so maybe she’ll stay away from the tight dresses and gaudy accessories.

Tickets go on sale June 22nd via Ticketmaster and if you’re lucky enough to attend, let us know how it went! Good luck on your solo return, Kanye!