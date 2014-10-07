Kanye West Crashes a Bachelorette Party, Gushes About Kim Kardashian

You know that thing, where you’re having the best bachelorette party ever and then Kanye West shows up and makes is 1,000 times better? Well it happened to one lucky bride-to-be.

According to E! Online, a gal named Siobhan DePietro was enjoying her last moments of singledom this past weekend in New Orleans with her closest pals. To get the party underway, they happened to choose the popular Bourbon Street restaurant Galatoire’s for dinner on Saturday night. Well, while they were enjoying their meal (and before they handed out their penis-straws, we assume) who might they spot in that very same restaurant, but Mr. Kim Kardashian West!

Being huge fans of the rapper, the group decided to send a bottle of wine over to West and his group of male co-eaters, only to be rebuffed moments later in the best possible way—Kanye wouldn’t accept the wine, but did send his own bottle of champagne to the group instead.

“The waiter brought it over and said the champagne was compliments of Mr. West and his party,” one party-goer told E! News. “It was so crazy, we could not get over it.”

The girls eventually got to speak with Kanye and, after posing for a few pics, he spoke candidly about his personal life, telling the group, “Married life is great.”

So, how was your weekend?