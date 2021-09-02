Kanye Allegedly Cheated on Kim Before Their Divorce & Revealed All the Details in His New Song

Past mistakes. Kanye West cheated on Kim Kardashian before their divorce, and he revealed the affair in the song “Hurricane” from his new album, Donda, according to Page Six.

The site reported on Wednesday, September 1, that Kanye was unfaithful to Kim after the former couple welcomed their second child, Saint, in December 2015, and that the infidelity was the inspiration for “Hurricane,” the fifth track from Kanye’s 10th studio album, Donda, which he released on August 29. “The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown,” a source told Page Six.

In the song, Kanye raps, “Here I go actin’ too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin’ after two kids / It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin’.” Page Six confirmed that the “new chick” in “Hurricane” isn’t Irina Shayk, who Kanye dated from June to August 2021 after his separation from Kim.

“If you look closer to the lyrics, he is referring to his infidelity during his marriage with Kim, even after two kids,” the source said. Page Six also notes that the song references Kanye’s struggle with alcohol abuse and his plan to never return to the multimillion-dollar mansion he and Kim shared in Hidden Hills, California. “Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it,” he raps of his struggling marriage. “Genius gone clueless, it’s a whole lot to risk / Alcohol anonymous, who’s the busiest loser?” Kanye raps.

According to Page Six, Kanye’s infidelity wasn’t the reason he and Kim split, as the pair went on to have two more kids. Kim and Kanye married in May 2014 after two years of dating. They share four kids: North, 8; Saint, 5; Chicago, 3; and Psalm, 2. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on February, 19, 2021, after almost seven years of marriage. In her filing, Kim cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation.

A source told Entertainment Tonight on August 29, Kanye wants to get back together with Kim, and the KKW Beauty founder is “considering her options” about reconciling with her husband. “Kanye wants to get back with Kim and he has been trying to win her over again and reprove himself,” the insider said. “Kim and Kanye have a deep love for each other and many amazing memories and it’s difficult to just let that all go. Kim’s main focus and concern are her children and doing what is best for them and their family.”

The source continued, “She is open to seeing where things go with Kanye and to see if they can work through their issues as a couple. Regardless of what happens, Kim and Kanye plan to coparent in a healthy way and will always maintain a supportive relationship.”

Though Kimye isn’t back on yet, a source told Page Six on August 28, that Kanye has already been telling people that Kim is his wife again to ensure that Donda beats Drake’s album, Certified Lover Boy, in sales. “Kanye has been telling other rappers that he and Kim are back together, but everybody knows that isn’t true,” the insider said. “The real story is that Kanye wants to beat Drake in record sales, and he is putting on a big show of performance art to grab all the media attention.”

The insider continued, “They weren’t talking for months after she filed for divorce, but they began talking again earlier this summer for the sake of their kids. Kim is a nice person—while she and Kanye are not back together—she’s happy to support him in his work and his art, she wants a good relationship with him for the sake of their children.”

Another Page Six source also confirmed that Kanye and Kim aren’t back together, though they have recently started talking again. “Marriages are complicated, especially ones including four young children. Kim and Kanye have a genuine love for one another and deep history together,” the insider said. “They did not speak for several months after she filed for divorce, but started speaking again earlier this summer.

A source told HollywoodLife on August 29 that Kanye’s Donda event, in which Kim appeared in a wedding dress, was a game-changer for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who now wants to make it work with her estranged husband. “Kim and Kanye have been trying to work things out. Kim wants to make things work, especially for the kids, and still has love for Kanye,” the insider said. “They are putting on a united front and are committed to trying to stay together—not sure if that means she will withdraw the divorce papers but they’re taking it day by day.”

Read the full lyrics to Kanye West’s “Hurricane,” via Genius, below.

[Chorus: The Weeknd]

See this in 3D, all lights out for me

All lights out for me, lightning strikes the beach

Eighty degrees, warm it up for me

Finally free, found the God in me

And I want you to see, I can walk on water

Thousand miles from shore, I can float on the water

Father, hold me close, don’t let me drown

I know you won’t

[Verse 1: Lil Baby]

Yeah, walkin’ on the bridge, I threw my sins over the deep end

Sippin’ ’til my stomach hurt, this month I done lost three friends

Early mornin’, brainstormin’, normally I can’t sleep in

Sometimes I just wanna restart it, but it all depends

If I’ma be that same young, hungry **** from West End

Wrote my hardest wrongs and the crazy part, I ain’t have no pen

Maybach interior camе with sheepskin

Still remember whеn I just had three bands

Now I’m the one everyone call on ’cause I got deep pants

Bro told me to wait to beat the game, it’s only defense and

Never fazed by names that they might call me, but they gon’ respect

And I feel like you better off tryin’ to call, I might not get the message

She just tried to run off with my heart, but I blocked off the exit, yeah

[Bridge: The Weeknd & KayCyy]

Oh-oh, I know You won’t (I know You won’t)

I know You won’t (Oh, yeah, oh, yeah, yeah, yeah)

I know You won’t

I know that You look over us (I know)

So we silently sleep

Bring down the rain, yeah, oh

[Verse 2: Kanye West]

Mm-mm-mm-mm-mm, I was out for self

Mm-mm-mm-mm-mm, I was up for sale, but I couldn’t tell

God made it rain, the devil made it hail

Dropped out of school, but I’m that one at Yale

Made the best tracks and still went off the rail

Had to go down, down, down, this the new town, town, town

This the new ten, ten, ten, I’m goin’ in, in, in

Here I go on a new trip, here I go actin’ too lit

Here I go actin’ too rich, here I go with a new chick

And I know what the truth is, still playin’ after two kids

It’s a lot to digest when your life always movin’

Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement

Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it

Genius gone clueless, it’s a whole lot to risk

Alcohol anonymous, who’s the busiest loser?

Heated by the rumors, read into it too much

Fiendin’ for some true love, ask Kim, “What do you love?”

Hard to find what the truth is, but the truth was that the truth suck

Always seem to do stuff, but this time it was too much

Mm-mm-mm-mm-mm, everybody so judgemental

Everybody so judgemental

Everybody hurts, but I don’t judge rentals

Mm-mm-mm-mm-mm, it was all so simple

[Chorus: The Weeknd]

I see you in 3D, the dawn is bright for me

No more dark for me, I know You’re watchin’ me

Eighty degrees, burnin’ up the leaves

Finally, I’m free, finally, I’m free

As I go out to sea, I can walk on water

Won’t you shine Your light? Demons stuck on my shoulder

Father, hold me close, don’t let me drown

I know You won’t

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.